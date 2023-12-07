Teksaso vidurinė mokykla nušalina studentus dėl šukuosenų, įžiebia ginčus

A high school in Texas has once again found itself at the center of controversy over its dress code policy after suspending a Black student for refusing to change his hairstyle. Darryl George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School, was suspended for 13 days because his hair did not comply with the school’s policy when let down. This incident is the latest in a months-long standoff between the school and George’s family, who believe the dress code is discriminatory.

George’s braided locs were first deemed in violation of the dress code in August, when he was initially pulled out of the classroom. His family argues that the punishment goes against the Crown Act, a law that was recently enacted in Texas to prohibit race-based hair discrimination. However, the school contends that the Crown Act does not address hair length.

The Barbers Hill independent school district faced similar controversy in 2020 when another Black student was forbidden from attending school events unless he cut his locs. The district superintendent, Greg Poole, defended the policy at the time, stating that it teaches students to conform and benefit everyone.

George’s family has filed a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency and a federal civil rights lawsuit against the state’s governor, attorney general, and the school district. They argue that the dress code unfairly targets Black males and fails to enforce the new law against hair discrimination.

In response, the school district has filed a lawsuit seeking clarification on whether its dress code restrictions violate the Crown Act. The outcome of this legal battle will have significant implications for future cases of hair discrimination in Texas and potentially set a precedent for other states.

The incident involving George highlights the ongoing struggle against hair discrimination and raises important questions about the limits of dress code policies in schools. As the fight for equality in education continues, it is crucial for schools and policymakers to reassess their policies to ensure that they are fair, inclusive, and free from any form of racial bias.