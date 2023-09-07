Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Naujienos

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4 Now Available

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 7, 2023
The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4 Now Available

Summary: The fourth episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series, titled “Impossible Objects,” is now available to play. In this episode, lead character Camina Drummer, voiced by Cara Gee, embarks on a challenging solo mission following the events of the previous episode. Players will face choices that can have catastrophic consequences, although Drummer’s plot-armor ensures she cannot be killed. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, building anticipation for the final episode’s release on September 21. Players who preordered the game will gain early access to the final episode on September 20. Additionally, a DLC episode focusing on Chrisjen Avasarala, voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo, is in development and will provide players with the opportunity to experience an event referenced in the television show but never shown. The DLC episode, titled “Archangel,” is set to release in the fall. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Šaltiniai:
– The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4
– The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 5
– The Expanse: A Telltale Series DLC Episode “Archangel”

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Naujienos

Nutekintas Ermac vaizdas Mortal Kombat 1 Sparks diskusiją apie personažų dizainą

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Naujienos

NASA MOXIE generuoja deguonį Marse potencialioms žmogaus misijoms

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Naujienos

Ikoninis 1973 m. Porsche 911 Carrera RSR parduodamas aukcione

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius

Tu praleidai

Technologija

„HMD Global“ praneša apie išmaniųjų telefonų portfelio išplėtimą

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Technologija

„Qualcomm“ pasirašė susitarimą su „Apple“ tiekti 5G lustus iki 2026 m

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Technologija

„Hypergryph“ pristato naują kelių žaidėjų kooperatyvo galvosūkių nuotykių platformą: POPUCOM

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Naujienos

Nutekintas Ermac vaizdas Mortal Kombat 1 Sparks diskusiją apie personažų dizainą

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai