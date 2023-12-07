Naujasis marihuanos įstatymas Ohajo valstijoje: ką reikia žinoti

Summary: Ohio’s new marijuana law will allow individuals over the age of 21 to possess a certain amount of marijuana and grow their own plants. However, purchasing marijuana will remain illegal until regulations for recreational dispensaries are established. Additionally, there are restrictions on where marijuana can be used, and certain groups, such as individuals under 21 and gun owners, have limitations on marijuana use.

1. Possession is Legal, Purchasing is Not:

Starting Thursday, Ohioans who are 21 and older will have the right to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in plant form or up to 15 grams in extract form. They will also be allowed to grow up to six plants per adult, with a maximum of 12 plants per household. However, there will be no legal means to purchase marijuana as the regulations for recreational dispensaries will not be in place until mid-2024.

2. Usage Restrictions:

While possession is permitted, smoking marijuana is prohibited in indoor public places and places of employment due to Ohio’s indoor smoking ban, which was passed in 2006. The new law also bans the use of marijuana in outdoor public spaces and in vehicles. However, the law does provide local governments the authority to establish their own rules regarding public consumption.

3. Limits on Who Can Use It:

There are several categories of individuals who will face restrictions on using recreational marijuana:

– Individuals under the age of 21 will not be legally permitted to possess marijuana.

– Some renters may have restrictions imposed by landlords in their lease agreements.

– Employers have the right to maintain drug-free workplaces, prohibiting employees from using marijuana and enforcing disciplinary measures.

– Gun owners face limitations from federal law, as using marijuana can result in the loss of the ability to receive, possess, or purchase firearms. The background check required for purchasing firearms specifically asks about marijuana use, and lying on the form is a federal felony.

In conclusion, Ohio’s new marijuana law grants possession rights to individuals of legal age, but purchasing marijuana remains illegal for the time being. Usage is restricted in certain locations, and various groups, including those under 21 and gun owners, face limitations on marijuana use. It is important for individuals to understand and abide by these regulations to avoid legal consequences.