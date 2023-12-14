Naujas Prince of Persia žaidimas: gaivus požiūris į franšizę

In a surprising twist, Ubisoft has released a new Prince of Persia game that is divergent from fan expectations. Titled “The Lost Crown,” this game offers a fresh approach to the franchise, showcasing a Metroidvania-style gameplay that has fans scratching their heads in wonderment.

Unlike the long-awaited remake of the beloved 2003 game “The Sands of Time,” which fans have been eagerly anticipating, “The Lost Crown” takes a leap in a different direction. Playing as Sargon, one of the Immortals tasked with protecting Persia, players embark on a 20-25 hour adventure set in the chrono-cursed Mount Qaf following a monumental betrayal.

One of the standout features of the game is its combat system, which harkens back to the original Prince of Persia game. Players must exhibit quick reflexes to parry attacks from enemies wielding various weapons. The combat is challenging and requires precise timing to master. Boss battles add to the excitement, but strike a fine balance between being challenging and frustrating.

In addition to the intense combat, “The Lost Crown” also maintains the precision platforming characteristic of the Prince of Persia series. Players will need to navigate treacherous environments, and while failure does not result in instant death, it will deplete a segment of the health bar, adding to the challenge.

The game also introduces a Metroidvania-style map, requiring players to explore various paths and revisit areas as they progress. While some players may find this traversal cumbersome, it adds depth to the gameplay and allows for the discovery of upgrades and amulets that enhance the protagonist’s abilities.

Graphically, “The Lost Crown” leaves room for improvement, but Ubisoft promises a smooth 60fps performance across all platforms. The company is still fine-tuning the game, and minor performance issues experienced during the preview are likely to be resolved before the official launch in mid-January.

While the onboarding process may be a point of contention for some players, with combat mechanics taking a while to unfold, “The Lost Crown” offers a deep, no-nonsense Metroidvania experience that is sure to please Prince of Persia fans. With its unique take on the franchise and refreshing gameplay mechanics, it has the potential to kickstart the gaming year of 2024 on a high note.