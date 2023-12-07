U.S. 23 Closure in Greenup County for Demolition Work

Traffic on U.S. 23 in Greenup County will experience temporary closure as crews undertake the demolition of the old AK Steel overpass. The closure is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 4. Barricades will be placed north of Diederich Boulevard (KY 693) and south of the Ironton-Russell Bridge, resulting in a complete closure of U.S. 23 between these points. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes through Flatwoods during this period.

Cleveland Cliffs, the contracted organization, aims to complete the demolition and reopen U.S. 23 by Tuesday morning. However, the work and resulting detours may extend into the following night if necessary. The highway will remain blocked until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5.

For northbound traffic on U.S. 23, drivers are instructed to merge left near the Boyd-Greenup county line (Russell Plaza), then turn left onto KY 693. Continue north on KY 693 for approximately 1.8 miles, followed by a right turn onto KY 207 through Flatwoods. This will allow drivers to return to U.S. 23 north of Russell.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 23 should turn right at KY 207, north of Russell near the rail yard, and follow the highway through Flatwoods. Then, turn left onto KY 693 to return to U.S. 23 near Russell Plaza, south of the overpass. Drivers heading towards Ironton, Ohio, should continue straight to the Ironton-Russell Bridge.

For Ohio traffic intending to go south on U.S. 23 towards Ashland, drivers should turn right and take U.S. 23 north to KY 207. Follow the detour through Flatwoods to reach their destination.

Motorists should be prepared for potential backups and delays during this closure. The demolition work is being conducted by Cleveland Cliffs under the approval of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit. Stay updated with the latest information by regularly checking the WSAZ app.

