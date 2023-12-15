Įtariamieji bankomatų apiplėšimu sulaikyti, vienas likęs laisvėje

The Gwinnett County Police Department Robbery Unit has made significant progress in their investigation of a series of ATM robberies, having identified and apprehended one suspect. However, they are still actively searching for the second suspect involved. These robberies, which took place at various cash machines across multiple counties, are estimated to have resulted in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The investigation was initiated on September 9th when officers from the West Precinct responded to a robbery at a bank on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross. The victim, an ATM technician, was held up by two individuals while conducting repairs on the machine. Similar incidents occurred on September 13th and September 22nd, prompting detectives to connect the dots and suspect that a single group was responsible for all the crimes.

Law enforcement authorities utilized Flock cameras and social media data to gather evidence against the suspects. As a result, 30-year-old Danzil Earl from Atlanta was apprehended on November 27th and is now facing one count of robbery after being booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. However, 31-year-old Ronnie Lewis, originally from Texas, remains at large with an active warrant for robbery.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ronnie Lewis. Anyone with information on the case or knowledge of Lewis’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or through the website www.stopcrimeATL.com. Notably, Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. The authorities stress the significance of community cooperation in bringing the remaining suspect to justice as the investigation continues.