Kaip gauti Porygon, Porygon2 ir Porygon-Z „Pokemon Scarlet and Violet“

In the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC, trainers are eager to get their hands on the iconic Pokemon Porygon and its evolved forms, Porygon2 and Porygon-Z. While Porygon can be found in the Polar Biome, obtaining its evolved forms requires additional effort.

To encounter and catch Porygon, trainers must make their way to the Polar Biome located northeast of their starting point. Porygon is commonly found in the wild, usually in patches of icy fields. Its catch rate is relatively high, making it easier to add to your collection.

However, obtaining Porygon2 and Porygon-Z is not as straightforward. These evolved forms cannot be found in the wild; they can only be obtained by evolving Porygon. To evolve Porygon into Porygon2, trainers must obtain an Upgrade item and have Porygon hold it. The Upgrade item can be found in the wild near the Polar Biome or purchased from the Blueberry Academy School Store for 250 Blueberry Points (BP). Once Porygon is holding the Upgrade item, it can be traded with another player, triggering the evolution into Porygon2.

To evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z, trainers will need a Dubious Disc instead of an Upgrade item. The Dubious Disc can also be found in the Biomes or purchased from the Blueberry Academy School Store. Once Porygon2 is holding the Dubious Disc, it can be traded to trigger the final evolution into Porygon-Z.

It’s important to note that after evolving Porygon, whether into Porygon2 or Porygon-Z, trainers should trade it back to ensure they keep their newly evolved Pokemon.

While obtaining the evolved forms of Porygon may require some effort, trainers will find that Porygon2 and Porygon-Z are powerful additions to their teams, making the journey worth it. So get ready to explore the Polar Biome and evolve your Porygon into its ultimate form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!