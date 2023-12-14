„Honor“ paskelbė apie partnerystę su „Porsche Design“, skirta aukščiausios klasės išmaniesiems telefonams

Honor, the independent smartphone company, has recently announced an exciting partnership with luxury design company Porsche Design. This collaboration is set to bring forth a new series of high-end smartphones, with the first product expected to launch in January 2024.

The joint venture between Honor and Porsche Design serves as confirmation for the long-speculated Honor Magic6 Porsche Design smartphone. Fans and tech enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the release of this device, and now the wait is almost over.

Honor’s journey as an independent brand began in 2020, allowing the company to establish itself as a prominent player in the smartphone industry. With this new partnership, Honor is filling the void left by its former parent company and further solidifying its position in the market.

Porsche Design smartphones have always been known for their exceptional and eye-catching designs. Although the brand has been associated with other luxury phone models in the past, it has been a while since we last saw a Porsche Design smartphone. A notable example would be the BlackBerry P9981 from over a decade ago.

Now, with Honor entering the picture, there is great anticipation for what the Magic6 Porsche Design smartphone will bring in terms of aesthetics and performance. Tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of this device, hoping for a unique and innovative design that stays true to the Porsche Design legacy.

As January 2024 approaches, consumers and fans alike eagerly await the launch of the first Honor and Porsche Design collaboration. This partnership promises to deliver a high-end smartphone experience that combines the best of both brands, creating a device that is both luxurious and technologically advanced.