„Google AdSense“ pereina prie mokančių leidėjų už parodymą, todėl keičiasi pajamų iš reklamos modeliai

Google AdSense has announced a groundbreaking shift in its revenue model that is set to transform the way publishers monetize their online content. In a bold move, Google will transition away from the pay-per-click model and instead adopt a per-impression payment system. This means that publishers will be compensated every time an advertisement is displayed, regardless of whether or not it is clicked.

With this significant change, Google aims to provide a more equitable and predictable way of compensating publishers for their ad space. By moving to a per-impression model, Google acknowledges the value that ads bring, even if they are not directly interacted with. This shift in perspective brings forth a fresh approach to ad monetization, enabling publishers to generate revenue based on the visibility and reach of their content.

Publishers can now anticipate a more stable and consistent source of income, as each ad impression contributes to their earnings. This new revenue model incentivizes publishers to focus on optimizing their content for engagement and visibility, rather than solely relying on clicks. By eliminating the click-dependent nature of ad payments, Google AdSense encourages publishers to prioritize creating high-quality, captivating content that attracts a wider audience and maximizes ad impressions.

DUK:

Q: What is Google AdSense?

A: Google AdSense is an advertising program developed by Google that allows website publishers to display targeted ads on their websites, generating revenue based on user interactions.

Q: What is the pay-per-click model?

A: The pay-per-click model is an advertising model where advertisers pay publishers based on the number of times an ad is clicked by users.

Šaltiniai:

– Google AdSense: [URL domain](https://www.google.com/adsense)

– Article inspiration: [URL domain](https://www.example.com/original-article)