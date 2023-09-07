Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Naujienos

„Konami“ išleido „eFootball 2024“ naujinį su naujomis funkcijomis ir žaidimo koregavimu

ByGabrielius Botha

Rugsėjis 7, 2023
„Konami“ išleido „eFootball 2024“ naujinį su naujomis funkcijomis ir žaidimo koregavimu

Konami has launched the latest major update for its live service game, eFootball. The update, known as eFootball 2024 version 3.0.0, introduces a variety of new features, updates, and gameplay adjustments. However, the much-anticipated Master League mode is still not available.

Master League, a popular mode in the series when it was called Pro Evolution Soccer, has been absent since eFootball’s launch in September 2021. Konami previously stated that the mode would be released as paid additional content in 2023. Unless there have been delays, it should be included in a future update in the coming months.

Some of the changes made in the eFootball 2024 update include the removal of the “Team Playstyle Level” as a gameplay element, meaning players will no longer have “Team Playstyle Proficiency” or abilities affected by it. The feature that changed player images after reaching max level has also been removed.

Other updates include the removal of Foil Player Cards, the addition of “Rainy” and “Snow” weather options for certain stadiums, new Game Plan features, the ability to perform level training and player progression from the Player Details screen, and more authentic teams for trial and friend matches.

The eFootball 2024 update also includes updated licenses, team data, player photos, graphics, and manager photos, as well as gameplay fixes and adjustments to dribbling, feints, traps, passing, shooting, kicking, and defense.

Players can expect to see updates to team structures in leagues such as the English League, Italian League, Spanish League, and many others, reflecting the new season’s data.

While the eFootball 2024 update brings various improvements and additions to the game, fans are still eagerly awaiting the release of the Master League mode. The update is available to download now.

Šaltiniai:
– Videogames Chronicle

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Naujienos

Baldur's Gate 3: Paslėptas žaidimas per sceną dėl kritinio daikto praradimo

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Naujienos

Nutekintas Ermac vaizdas Mortal Kombat 1 Sparks diskusiją apie personažų dizainą

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Naujienos

NASA MOXIE generuoja deguonį Marse potencialioms žmogaus misijoms

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius

Tu praleidai

Technologija

„Devil Engine: Complete Edition“ išleidimo data atidėta iki lapkričio 9 d

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Technologija

Ko tikėtis „Apple 2023“ renginyje: „iPhone 15“, „Apple Watch Series 9“ ir kt.

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Technologija

„Microsoft Surface Duo“ nebegaus programinės įrangos naujinių

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Technologija

„Apple“ klientams taikomas 20 svarų sterlingų papildomas mokestis už „iPhone“ įkrovimo prievado pakeitimą

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai