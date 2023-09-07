Miesto gyvenimas

„Cisco“ išleidžia pataisas, skirtas „BroadWorks“ platformos kritiniam pažeidžiamumui

ByGabrielius Botha

Rugsėjis 7, 2023
„Cisco“ išleidžia pataisas, skirtas „BroadWorks“ platformos kritiniam pažeidžiamumui

Cisco has announced the release of patches for a critical-severity vulnerability in its BroadWorks Application Delivery Platform and BroadWorks Xtended Services Platform. Tracked as CVE-2023-20238, the vulnerability affects the BroadWorks calling and collaboration platform and is related to the single sign-on (SSO) implementation. Remote, unauthenticated attackers can exploit this vulnerability to forge credentials and gain access to affected systems.

The vulnerability arises from the method used to validate SSO tokens. If successfully exploited, an attacker can commit toll fraud or execute commands at the privilege level of the forged account. Cisco clarifies that the attacker needs a valid user ID associated with the affected BroadWorks system to carry out the attack. Despite this requirement, the vulnerability has a CVSS score of 10.0.

The affected BroadWorks releases include AuthenticationService, BWCallCenter, BWReceptionist, CustomMediaFilesRetrieval, ModeratorClientApp, PublicECLQuery, PublicReporting, UCAPI, Xsi-Actions, Xsi-Events, Xsi-MMTel, and Xsi-VTR. The vulnerability has been addressed through the release of Cisco BroadWorks Application Delivery Platform and BroadWorks Xtended Services Platform version AP.platform.23.0.1075.ap385341, along with the independent releases 2023.06_1.333 and 2023.07_1.332.

In addition to this critical vulnerability, Cisco has also released patches for a high-severity denial-of-service (DoS) vulnerability in its Identity Services Engine (ISE). Tracked as CVE-2023-20243, this vulnerability is specific to certain RADIUS accounting requests that are not properly handled. An attacker can exploit this flaw to cause the RADIUS process to restart, denying user access to the network or service. The vulnerability only affects Cisco ISE versions 3.1 and 3.2, and it has been resolved with the release of Cisco ISE versions 3.1P7 and 3.2P3.

Cisco has stated that there is no evidence to suggest that either of these vulnerabilities has been exploited in malicious attacks. However, users are strongly advised to apply the necessary patches to ensure the security of their systems.

For more information, please visit Cisco’s product security page.

Šaltiniai:
– Cisco advisory
– Cisco product security page

