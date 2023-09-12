Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Naujienos

„Bioz“ plečia partnerystę su „PromoCell“, kad pagerintų ląstelių tyrimus

ByGabrielius Botha

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
„Bioz“ plečia partnerystę su „PromoCell“, kad pagerintų ląstelių tyrimus

Bioz, Inc., a prominent AI software company, is thrilled to announce its extended collaboration with PromoCell, a leading global manufacturer of human cells and cell culture media. PromoCell, headquartered in Germany, offers a comprehensive range of products including human primary, stem, and blood cells, as well as optimized cell culture media. Their products have gained immense recognition within the scientific community and have been cited in over 60,000 scientific publications worldwide.

This partnership expansion will allow Bioz to not only continue leveraging PromoCell’s extensive product portfolio but also enhance its capabilities in supporting academic and medical researchers in their quest for breakthroughs in cell research. By combining Bioz’s AI-powered software with PromoCell’s high-quality products, researchers will have access to cutting-edge tools and reliable resources to facilitate their experiments and studies.

PromoCell’s commitment to providing researchers with state-of-the-art cell culture media is vital to advancing scientific progress. The optimization of cell culture conditions is crucial for ensuring accurate and reproducible results in various research areas, such as cancer research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. By collaborating with PromoCell, Bioz aims to further empower researchers with innovative solutions that enable them to achieve superior outcomes in their research endeavors.

As the research landscape continues to evolve, this expanded partnership between Bioz and PromoCell reaffirms their shared commitment to supporting the scientific community. By synergizing their expertise, resources, and technologies, Bioz and PromoCell are poised to revolutionize cell research and contribute to advancements that improve human health and well-being.

Apibrėžimai:
1. AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence by machines, enabling them to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.
2. Cell Culture Media: Nutrient solutions used to support the growth and survival of cells in vitro.

Šaltiniai:
– [Source Article Title], [Source Article Name]
– [Source Article Title], [Source Article Name]

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Naujienos

„Wordle“ apžvalga: „Wordle 819“ galvosūkio analizė

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Naujienos

Senovės bakterijos pirmosios kolonizavo žemę prieš daugiau nei 407 milijonus metų

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Naujienos

„Sonos Beam“ (2 kartos) ir „Samsung HW-S60B“ garso juostų palyginimas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų supratimas: ką reikia žinoti

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA perspėja apie arti asteroido 2023 SN1 artėjimą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Mitochondrijų DNR vaidmuo žmogaus reprodukcijoje

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Įspūdinga žiedinio saulės užtemimo stebėjimo galimybė Teksaso valstijos parkuose

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai