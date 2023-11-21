Naujas leidimas: Bettinardi BB Series Putters 2024 m

Bettinardi, known for their premium craftsmanship and classic designs, is introducing an updated lineup of putters for 2024. The BB Series putters, beloved by golfers who appreciate the feel of a milled putter and classic shapes, have undergone significant enhancements.

Pagrindinės funkcijos:

– Milled from a block of 303 stainless steel at Bettinardi’s facility in Tinley Park, Illinois, ensuring precision and quality.

– The Perpetual Flymill Face milling pattern, consisting of delicate diamonds across the hitting area, enhances feel and promotes a smoother roll.

– By strategically adjusting the size and shape of critical components such as the bumpers, back flanges, and shoulders, the weight distribution has been optimized. This shift in weight redistributes the center of gravity to the center of the face for improved stability and forgiveness.

– A Black Pearl PVD finish reduces glare, providing a clean and compact appearance at address.

DUK:

Q: Who is the target audience for the Bettinardi BB Series putters?

A: The BB Series putters are designed for golfers who appreciate classic shapes and the exceptional feel of a milled putter.

Q: What is unique about the Perpetual Flymill Face milling pattern?

A: The delicate diamond pattern on the hitting area enhances feel and promotes a quicker ball roll by minimizing skidding.

Q: How does the weight distribution adjustment improve performance?

A: By strategically adjusting the size and shape of critical components, the weight of the hosel is offset, allowing for a more centered center of gravity and improved stability.

Q: How does the Black Pearl PVD finish benefit golfers?

A: The Black Pearl PVD finish reduces glare, creating a sleek and clean appearance at address.

With the updated Bettinardi BB Series putters, golfers can expect exceptional craftsmanship, outstanding feel, and enhanced performance on the greens. Whether you prefer a classic blade or a mid-size mallet, the BB Series has options to suit different stroke types. Elevate your putting game with the timeless design and precision engineering of Bettinardi’s latest offering.

Šaltiniai:

– Worldwide Golf Shops.