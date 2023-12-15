Looking to conquer the Elite Trial in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Lacey, one of the Elite Four, stands in your way, but with the right answers, you can emerge victorious. Here’s a guide to help you through Lacey’s quiz and claim your victory.

Question 1: Pikachu’s electricity storage

Lacey will highlight Pikachu’s electric typing and its ability to produce electricity. She’ll ask where Pikachu stores this electricity. The correct answer is Pikachu’s cheeks.

Question 2: Venonat’s radar

Next, Lacey will introduce Venonat and its ability to use a specific body part as radar, even in the darkest of nights. The correct answer is Venonat’s eyes.

Question 3: Finding the genuine Antique Form Sinistea

Lacey will present you with three Sinistea siblings, one of which is the genuine Antique Form Sinistea. Look for the mark on the bottom of the cup to identify the correct one.

Question 4: Spotting the pink Minior

Lacey will showcase the different variations of Minior, but you need to focus on the pink one that stands out. Watch closely as the Minior changes form.

Question 5: Granbull’s sleeping habits

For the final question, Lacey will introduce her own Pokemon, Granbull. You must determine which part of Granbull’s body it uses as a pillow while sleeping. The correct answer is Granbull’s tummy.

Achieve victory by correctly answering all of Lacey’s questions and then she will accept your battle request. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC.