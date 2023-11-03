Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly emerged as one of the most influential technologies in the world, revolutionizing how we accomplish tasks by enabling rapid processing at an unprecedented scale. However, behind its impressive capabilities lies a darker side that poses significant risks, especially to vulnerable individuals like children. Beth Jackson, a program manager and therapist at the National Children’s Advocacy Center, has expressed her concerns about the frightening potential of this technology. Malicious individuals can easily exploit AI to manipulate innocent images and create explicit and degrading content.

Unlike the quote in the original article, where Jackson highlights the ease with which perpetrators can access and utilize public images, this twisted use of AI technology can transform simple, everyday pictures into simulated and seemingly real explicit content. Recently, a disturbing incident in Spain unfolded when young boys used an easily accessible AI app to alter innocent photos of their classmates, spreading explicit fake images throughout their school. The victims involuntarily discovered these altered pictures depicting themselves fully nude, causing profound emotional distress.

Meanwhile, the prevalence of deep fake porn videos has escalated, impacting individuals without their consent. Streamer “Sweet Anita,” admired for her contributions to the gaming community, fell victim to deep fake porn videos where her likeness was maliciously manipulated and featured in degrading and aggressive sexual acts. These deep fake videos, a stark technological advancement from still image alterations, can fabricate content that goes beyond the imagination of the person being targeted.

With AI technology constantly advancing at an alarming pace, Jackson emphasizes the urgent need for awareness and control. Parents must be vigilant in managing their own image distribution and limiting access to vulnerable images, taking ownership of protecting their children. Additionally, victims must promptly report incidents to law enforcement, refraining from sharing compromising images.

Recognizing the severity of the issue, President Biden has issued an executive order to regulate AI and mitigate risks. However, even with these measures, children remain highly susceptible to exploitation online. It is crucial that parents and society as a whole stay informed and take proactive steps to combat deep fake threats. Utilizing software to detect AI-generated images and audio, following guidelines provided by the Department of Homeland Security, and understanding how to avoid deep fake scams are key elements in safeguarding against exploitation.

Through collective effort, we can strive to protect our children from the dark side of AI, ensuring their digital safety and well-being in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

Dažniausiai užduodami klausimai (DUK)

1. What is AI?

AI, or artificial intelligence, refers to the development of computer systems that can perform tasks requiring human intelligence, such as speech recognition, problem-solving, and decision-making.

2. What are deep fakes?

Deep fakes are highly manipulated and deceptive media, including images, videos, or audio, generated using AI technology to convincingly alter someone’s appearance or voice.

3. How can individuals protect themselves from deep fake exploitation?

To protect against deep fake exploitation, individuals can use software designed to identify AI-generated content, follow guidelines provided by authorities like the Department of Homeland Security, and stay informed about common deep fake scams.

4. What should someone do if they become a victim of deep fake exploitation?

If someone becomes a victim of deep fake exploitation, it is crucial to immediately report the incident to law enforcement and refrain from sharing the compromised content.

Šaltiniai:

