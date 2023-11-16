Gadgets Unleashed: The Power of Solar Technology in Garmin’s New eTrex Solar

Garmin, the renowned manufacturer of navigation and outdoor technology, has announced the release of the eTrex Solar, the latest addition to their popular eTrex series. This innovative handheld GPS device harnesses the power of solar energy to provide infinite battery life for outdoor enthusiasts.

With the eTrex Solar, hikers, geocachers, and adventurers can enjoy the great outdoors without worrying about battery life. Through Garmin’s solar-charging technology, users can rely on the sun to keep their device fully charged, allowing them to explore for extended periods without the need to recharge. Even on cloudy days, the solar capabilities can help rejuvenate a low-charged battery, ensuring continuous usage.

The eTrex Solar features a 2.2-inch high-contrast display that remains easy to read, even in bright sunlight. It allows users to view waypoints, track their location, and find their way back to favorite spots. With its rugged design and IPX7 rating, this handheld GPS is built to withstand harsh environments and challenging outdoor conditions.

But the eTrex Solar offers more than just infinite battery life. When paired with a compatible smartphone, users can access the Garmin Explore app to stay connected and informed, even in off-grid areas. The app provides features such as cloud backup for mapping and trip data, route planning, smart notifications for texts and calls, geocaching updates, and real-time weather forecasts.

The multi-band GPS technology in the eTrex Solar ensures superior positional accuracy, even in challenging environments where GPS alone may struggle. It also includes a digital compass, enabling users to find their way with accurate headings, even while standing still.

The eTrex Solar is now available with a suggested retail price of $249.99. It is an ideal companion for outdoor adventurers who wish to explore longer, stay connected, and rely on solar power for unlimited battery life. For more information, visit garmin.com/outdoor.

