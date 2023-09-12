Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

Šiandienos Wordle atsakymas: plakimas

ByRobertas Andrius

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
Šiandienos Wordle atsakymas: plakimas

If you’re playing Wordle today and need a little help, we’ve got you covered. The Wordle answer for September 12th is a five-letter word, and we have some clues to steer you in the right direction. Here’s what you need to know:

  • There is one vowel in this word.
  • Today’s word begins with ‘W’.
  • This word has no repeating letters.
  • This word is the name of a type of kitchen tool that can be used to mix things and make them fluffy.

If you’re still not sure, the answer is Viską. It took us almost all of our guesses, but we managed to get it just in time with one guess left. Don’t forget to share your Wordle answer once you’re done, but remember not to spoil it for others!

Wordle has gained massive popularity since its launch in October 2021. Millions of players check in each day to test their word-guessing skills. The game’s success led to the proliferation of clones in app stores. However, the original Wordle, developed by Dan Wardle, remains a favorite among players.

In an interesting turn of events, the New York Times acquired Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The game now falls under the newspaper’s umbrella of online games. While the acquisition has brought some behind-the-scenes developments, the game itself has remained free and unchanged.

Despite some initial migration issues and the removal of rude words from the dictionary, Wordle continues to captivate players with its simple yet addictive gameplay. So keep guessing and have fun playing Wordle!

Apibrėžimai:

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Japonija ketina sukurti metanu varomą raketų variklį, skirtą 2030 m

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Discover Samsung“ išpardavimas: įsigykite „Samsung SmartThings Station“ tik už 1 USD!

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Netvarkos menas: pertekliaus atsisakymas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų supratimas: ką reikia žinoti

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA perspėja apie arti asteroido 2023 SN1 artėjimą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Mitochondrijų DNR vaidmuo žmogaus reprodukcijoje

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Įspūdinga žiedinio saulės užtemimo stebėjimo galimybė Teksaso valstijos parkuose

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai