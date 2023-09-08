Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

Pasak „Digital Foundry“, „Baldur's Gate 3“ gauna įspūdingą PS5 prievadą

ByRobertas Andrius

Rugsėjis 8, 2023
Pasak „Digital Foundry“, „Baldur's Gate 3“ gauna įspūdingą PS5 prievadą

Released on PlayStation 5 this week, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received praise for its impressive port from the tech experts at Digital Foundry. The sprawling Dungeons & Dragons-themed role-playing game by Larian Studios is said to run at a level equivalent to the PC version on ultra settings.

One notable feature of the PS5 version is the ability to toggle performance mode on or off. In both modes, the game maintains a 1440p resolution. Performance mode aims for a smooth 60 frames per second, which, according to Digital Foundry, is mostly achieved. However, the city of Baldur’s Gate itself causes some performance issues, with a frame rate that drops below 30fps in certain areas.

The quality mode, on the other hand, locks the frame rate at 30fps. Digital Foundry reports that it hits this target consistently, except in Act 3 where the frame rate drops to the mid-to-low 20s. However, overall, the PS5 version provides a relatively stable performance.

When it comes to split-screen multiplayer, there are some noticeable cutbacks in terms of performance. Nevertheless, the game maintains a stable 30fps, except in Act 3 where the frame rate drops to the low 20s.

In addition, while Baldur’s Gate 3 does not currently support crossplay, Larian has confirmed that it is on their roadmap. The studio has been actively working on fixing bugs and performance issues since the game’s release, with the aim of eventually allowing co-op play across PC and PS5 platforms.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised as a “landmark moment in the genre” by IGN. The game provides a rich, tactical RPG experience with a well-written story, complex characters, and meaningful choices for players to make. PlayStation 5 owners can access a full walkthrough and other resources to enhance their gameplay experience.

Source: [Digital Foundry, IGN]

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

„HMD Global“ praneša apie išmaniųjų telefonų portfelio išplėtimą

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Technologija

„Qualcomm“ pasirašė susitarimą su „Apple“ tiekti 5G lustus iki 2026 m

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Hypergryph“ pristato naują kelių žaidėjų kooperatyvo galvosūkių nuotykių platformą: POPUCOM

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius

Tu praleidai

Technologija

„HMD Global“ praneša apie išmaniųjų telefonų portfelio išplėtimą

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Technologija

„Qualcomm“ pasirašė susitarimą su „Apple“ tiekti 5G lustus iki 2026 m

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Technologija

„Hypergryph“ pristato naują kelių žaidėjų kooperatyvo galvosūkių nuotykių platformą: POPUCOM

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Naujienos

Nutekintas Ermac vaizdas Mortal Kombat 1 Sparks diskusiją apie personažų dizainą

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai