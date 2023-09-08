Miesto gyvenimas

„Starfield“: „Bethesda Games“ trūkumai ir keistumas

Rugsėjis 8, 2023
Bethesda Game Studios has long been known for its glitchy and unpredictable games, and the newly released Starfield is no exception. Despite technical difficulties and creaky systems, the bizarre situations and bugs in Bethesda’s games give them character and keep players coming back for more.

The memes and mods that arise from Bethesda games are inseparable from their identity. Starfield, with its testing of a gargantuan solar system and gameplay glitches, further solidifies the studio’s reputation as “Bugthesda.” While some may criticize the glitches, it is the chaotic and unpredictable nature of the games that make them memorable.

Bethesda’s settings often feel generic, drawing from various genres such as high fantasy, post-apocalypse, and sci-fi. However, it is the weirdness within these settings that sets them apart. In Starfield, players have already discovered NPCs levitating, citizens bouncing off each other, and characters with bizarre dialog and expressions.

These weird moments not only come from glitches but also from deliberate design choices. Bethesda’s dialog, although improved from previous games, still displays a trademark camp genericism that adds to the game’s charm. The camera zooming in on characters’ faces as they speak and their unnatural movements create a surreal and destabilizing effect, reminding players that these games are just elaborate charades.

The glitches and oddities in Bethesda games have inspired sketch comedies and memes, showcasing the studio’s influence on internet culture. While bugs can be frustrating, Bethesda’s commitment to fostering a modding community and embracing the chaos created by players adds to the hilarity and enjoyment of their games.

Starfield, with its idiosyncrasies and the continuation of Bethesda’s unique game design, promises to deliver an unforgettable and strangely captivating experience for players.

