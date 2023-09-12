Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

Pristatome „Spotify“ dienos sąrašą: jūsų asmeninis garso takelis šiai dienai

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
Pristatome „Spotify“ dienos sąrašą: jūsų asmeninis garso takelis šiai dienai

Spotify has recently introduced a new feature called Daylist, which transforms your day into a curated playlist. With Daylist, you can now have the perfect soundtrack to accompany your daily activities. Here’s everything you need to know about this innovative tool.

Daylist is designed to enhance your music listening experience by tailoring playlists to specific moments throughout the day. Whether you’re starting your morning routine, heading to work, hitting the gym, or winding down before bed, Spotify’s Daylist can provide the perfect musical backdrop.

To find your Daylist, simply open the Spotify app and navigate to the “Made For You” section. Here, you’ll discover a collection of playlists customized to match your unique preferences and habits. Daylist will be featured alongside your other personalized playlists, making it easily accessible.

What sets Daylist apart from other playlists is its ability to adapt based on your listening habits and the time of day. Spotify’s algorithms take into account factors such as your favorite genres, recently played tracks, and listening history to curate a tailored playlist that reflects your mood and activities for each specific time block.

Daylist also gives you the option to customize your listening experience further. You can manually add or remove songs from the playlist, ensuring that every track aligns perfectly with your taste and vibe.

Overall, Spotify’s Daylist is an exciting addition to the music streaming platform, providing users with a personalized soundtrack to accompany their day. Whether you’re a morning person, a night owl, or somewhere in between, you can now enjoy the perfect playlist that seamlessly fits your lifestyle.

Šaltiniai:
– https://www.mailonline.com/article-spotify-daylist-your-personal-soundtrack.html

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Japonija ketina sukurti metanu varomą raketų variklį, skirtą 2030 m

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Discover Samsung“ išpardavimas: įsigykite „Samsung SmartThings Station“ tik už 1 USD!

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Netvarkos menas: pertekliaus atsisakymas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Astronomai atranda naują Visatos plėtimosi greičio matavimo metodą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA perduoda vaizdo spektrometrą planetai, kad būtų galima integruoti į Tanager palydovą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Juodųjų britų mokslininkų trūkumas: institucinio rasizmo problema moksle

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Slapukų supratimas: ką reikia žinoti

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai