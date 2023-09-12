Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Naujos Indian Tech Start-Up ausinės žada unikalią patirtį

ByMampho Brescia

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
An Indian tech start-up called Rapture Innovation Labs has developed a pair of headphones that offer a unique audio experience. The Sonic Lamb headphones feature patented hybrid driver acoustics that combine air and body conduction, specifically bone conduction. While bone conduction technology is already present in some wired earphones, it is less common among headphones.

Unlike traditional headphones, which reproduce mid and high frequencies using air conduction, the Sonic Lamb headphones use a combination of a dynamic audio driver and a hybrid subwoofer unit. This allows them to reproduce bass and lower frequencies using body conduction, creating a more immersive sound experience.

One interesting feature of the Sonic Lamb headphones is a dial on the headphones that allows users to switch between different sound modes. The “Hear” mode maintains a neutral sound signature, while the “Feel” mode enhances bass for up-tempo music. The “Immerse” mode is ideal for genres like dance and techno, providing a satisfying level of bass without overshadowing other frequencies. There is also a “Beast” mode that offers even more depth for movies and action-packed soundtracks.

Despite their innovative design, the Sonic Lamb headphones do have a few drawbacks. The earpads and headband tend to wrinkle over time, and the quality and feedback of the physical buttons could use improvement. However, these issues are expected to be addressed in future retail units.

In terms of pricing, the Sonic Lamb headphones are priced at ₹19,999, but there is a limited-time offer for ₹15,999. Considering their unique features and value potential, these headphones could be an attractive option for audio enthusiasts.

Overall, the Sonic Lamb headphones from Rapture Innovation Labs offer a compelling audio experience with their hybrid driver acoustics and customizable sound modes. While they may have a few minor issues, they provide a unique alternative to traditional headphones and could shape the future of headphone technology.

Šaltiniai:
– Vishal Mathur. “Sonic Lamb Hybrid Headphones Review: An Indian Tech Start-Up Redefines the Audio Experience.” HT Tech. Sept. 12, 2023.

