RR Donnelley & Sons kompanija plečia skaitmeninio spausdinimo galimybes naudodama naują vieno leidimo skaitmeninę spaudą

ByGabrielius Botha

Rugsėjis 11, 2023
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, has announced the installation of the EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus single-pass digital inkjet printer. This new addition is expected to be operational at RRD’s Packaging facility near Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the fall of 2023. The installation of the Nozomi C18000 Plus press will enable RRD to reduce time-to-market by 25%, maximize color and design options, and prioritize sustainability on large-format runs of various substrates.

The Nozomi C18000 Plus press offers high-volume production at speeds three to five times faster than traditional superwide-format printers. It also expedites new job setup, prints up to six colors, and runs continuously without interruptions. This new press aligns with RRD’s commitment to providing high-quality results to brands seeking retail signage and displays made from different materials.

In their 2023 (Un)Packaging Reality Report, RRD found that sustainability remains a key consideration in packaging and label decisions for 90% of decision makers. Therefore, RRD aims to support its clients’ sustainability efforts through the installation of the Nozomi C18000 Plus press. The press utilizes sustainable UV LED inks, ensures more reliable printing with less waste, and reduces energy usage by four times compared to other digital presses.

Lisa Pruett, President of Packaging & Labels Solutions at RRD, expressed the company’s dedication to investing in new technology that delivers value and exceeds client expectations. By leveraging advanced print technology, the Nozomi C18000 Plus press offers inks that do not crack when bent or folded, a wide range of media options, and fast, accurate, and repeatable processes. The UV LED inks provide RRD’s clients with a vast palette of vibrant colors, expanding design possibilities.

With the Nozomi C18000 Plus press, RRD can deliver a brand’s full message to customers through branding and signage visible on packages or in-store displays. Beyond printing, RRD’s offering includes features like pre- and post-printing coatings and inline die cut finishing, allowing for a customized and comprehensive solution for clients’ design and printing needs.

To learn more about RRD’s expanded large format printing capabilities, visit their booth at PACK EXPO Las Vegas or contact Todd Arnett, Senior Director of Sales Signage & Display, Retail Solutions at RRD.

Source: *Business Wire*

