Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

„Apple“ pratęsė sutartį su „Qualcomm“ naudoti 5G modemo lustus iki 2026 m

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
„Apple“ pratęsė sutartį su „Qualcomm“ naudoti 5G modemo lustus iki 2026 m

Apple has announced that it will be extending its agreement with Qualcomm to use its Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems for its smartphone launches until at least 2026. This means that Apple will continue to use Qualcomm’s components in its iPhones for the next three years. This decision comes as a delay to Apple’s plans to develop its own 5G modem chips, which were expected to be introduced in 2024.

Experts are divided on the reasons for Apple’s delay in developing its own chipsets. Some speculate that Apple is finding it more challenging than anticipated to create its own cellular modem silicon, while others suggest that supply chain issues are causing difficulties. Alejandro Cadenas, Associate Vice President at IDC, noted that Apple’s priority is to develop its own chipsets and end its agreement with Qualcomm, but the company needs more time to ensure the quality of its alternative.

While Apple’s efforts to develop its own 5G chipsets may be taking longer than expected, industry analysts believe that the company remains committed to the challenge and is allocating significant resources to the task. The extension of Apple’s agreement with Qualcomm provides short to mid-term certainty for both companies.

There is speculation that Apple’s renewed agreement with Qualcomm may be related to the company’s efforts to strengthen its supply chains, particularly due to increased challenges in China. Apple may be seeking to diversify its component sources and reduce dependence on a single vendor.

Regardless of the reasons behind the delay, this extension is seen as a win for Qualcomm, as Apple continues to rely on its components. The details of the contract have not been made public, but it is believed to be similar to the agreement reached between the two companies in 2019, following legal disputes. In that settlement, Apple withdrew its legal claims against Qualcomm and agreed to use its chips in iPhones, ultimately leading to Apple acquiring Intel’s smartphone modem business.

Despite the delay, Apple is expected to eventually release its own 5G modem chips, but the timeframe remains uncertain.

Šaltiniai:
– Registras
– South China Morning Post

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Japonija ketina sukurti metanu varomą raketų variklį, skirtą 2030 m

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Discover Samsung“ išpardavimas: įsigykite „Samsung SmartThings Station“ tik už 1 USD!

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Netvarkos menas: pertekliaus atsisakymas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų supratimas: ką reikia žinoti

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA perspėja apie arti asteroido 2023 SN1 artėjimą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Mitochondrijų DNR vaidmuo žmogaus reprodukcijoje

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Įspūdinga žiedinio saulės užtemimo stebėjimo galimybė Teksaso valstijos parkuose

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai