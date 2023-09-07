Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

WSFA 12 naujienos 6 d. bus rodomos nemokamai NFL sezono atidarymui

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 7, 2023
WSFA 12 naujienos 6 d. bus rodomos nemokamai NFL sezono atidarymui

WSFA 12 News at 6 will be a commercial-free, digital-only broadcast on Thursday as NBC covers the first NFL game of the 2023 season. The regular programing is scheduled to resume at 10:30 p.m. after the game.

The livestream of WSFA 12 News at 6 will be available on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app, and on the article featuring the coverage. NBC will begin its coverage of the NFL Kickoff at 6 p.m. with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will commence at 7:15 p.m.

For those who are not accessing this news on the WSFA News App, it is recommended to download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to receive news alerts faster and for free.

WSFA 12 News is an Alabama-based news network and is owned by Gray Television. The station primarily serves the Montgomery area. The NFL Kickoff is a highly anticipated event that marks the beginning of a new football season.

Šaltiniai:
– WSFA 12 News
- NBC

Apibrėžimai:
– Livestream: A live broadcast that can be viewed in real-time through an internet connection.
– Commercial-free: An uninterrupted broadcast without any advertisements.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Nauja ženklelių sistema NBA 2K24 sulaukia žaidėjų atsako

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Airija priima grynųjų pinigų tendenciją: ką tai reiškia vartotojams?

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Technologija

Mokslininkai giliai vandenyne atranda naujas jūrinės gyvybės rūšis

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Tarptautinė komanda užbaigia Y chromosomos sekos nustatymą, atskleisdama naujus baltymus koduojančius genus

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Technologija

Nauja ženklelių sistema NBA 2K24 sulaukia žaidėjų atsako

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Naujienos

Rugsėjo 9-osios palikimo apmąstymas: žuvusiųjų pagerbimas ir tragedijos prisiminimas

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Technologija

Airija priima grynųjų pinigų tendenciją: ką tai reiškia vartotojams?

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai