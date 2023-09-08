Trek Domane AL Gen 4: Ištvermės dviratis su padidintu padangų prošvaisa

The new Trek Domane AL Gen 4 is an endurance road bike that draws inspiration from off-road riding. It offers generous tyre clearance, top tube bag mounts, and Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) compatibility. Trek claims that the new aluminium road bike “outpaces its price point” in terms of comfort, performance, and weight reduction. It is half a pound lighter than its predecessor and follows in the footsteps of the recently launched aluminium Trek Émonda ALR 5, described as high-value.

The new Domane comes in three specifications, with prices ranging from £1,125/$1,200 to £2,150/$2,000. It offers more comfort and versatility than the previous Domane AL Disc, thanks to its clearance for 700x38mm tyres. This increased tyre clearance provides the bike with capabilities on various terrains, from pavement to gravel.

Trek has also equipped the Domane AL Gen 4 with mounts for a top-tube bag, a rack, and mudguards. This feature makes the bike suitable for everything from workday commutes to weekend group rides. The new Domane offers a seamless transition from pavement to gravel riding, aligning with the growing popularity of gravel bikes and their impact on road bike design.

With its improved tyre clearance and accessory mounts, the Trek Domane AL Gen 4 offers enhanced comfort and versatility for endurance riders who seek the flexibility to explore various terrains without compromising performance. This endurance bike is designed to meet the demands of both daily commuting and recreational group rides, making it a compelling choice for cyclists looking for a road bike that can handle a variety of riding conditions and challenges.

Apibrėžimai:

– Endurance road bike: A type of road bike designed for long-distance riding, with features focused on comfort and stability.

– Tyre clearance: The space between the frame and tyres, determining the size of tyres that can be used on a bike.

– Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH): A component that connects the derailleur to the bike frame and allows for adjustment and compatibility with different drivetrain systems.

