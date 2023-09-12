Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

Šią savaitę pasirodysiantis „Mortal Kombat 1“: ar galite panaudoti Naujosios Zelandijos triuką?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
Šią savaitę pasirodysiantis „Mortal Kombat 1“: ar galite panaudoti Naujosios Zelandijos triuką?

Mortal Kombat 1, the highly anticipated soft reboot of the iconic fighting franchise, is set to launch on September 14th through the Premium Edition. However, there is a trick that players can use to potentially play the game earlier, known as the New Zealand trick.

For years, the New Zealand trick has been a popular workaround that allows players to access games before their official release date. This trick takes advantage of the time zone differences between New Zealand and other regions. Due to these differences, games sometimes launch in New Zealand almost a full day earlier than in North America.

To use the New Zealand trick, players need to change the time settings on their gaming platforms to match the timezone of New Zealand. By tricking the console into thinking it is located in New Zealand, players can unlock the game earlier, even if they are physically located in a different part of the world. This trick works for both Xbox and Steam platforms.

However, the New Zealand trick will not work for the Early Access Release of Mortal Kombat 1. The game is set to launch simultaneously worldwide, making it impossible to play it earlier using this method. If you want to know the specific release time in your region, check the official sources for that information.

Nevertheless, for the base version of the game, which launches at midnight on September 19th, the New Zealand trick can be applied. This means that Mortal Kombat 1 will unlock in New Zealand earlier than in other regions.

It’s important to note that PlayStation owners may encounter some complications when using the New Zealand trick. Since PlayStation accounts are region-specified, players would need to create a New Zealand account and purchase the game from that region’s store to play it earlier.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. If you’re looking for more guides and information on the game, be sure to check out the MK1 Game Hub.

Šaltiniai:
– [Source 1: Link to official sources]
– [Source 2: Link to additional information]
– [Source 3: Link to relevant guide]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Japonija ketina sukurti metanu varomą raketų variklį, skirtą 2030 m

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Discover Samsung“ išpardavimas: įsigykite „Samsung SmartThings Station“ tik už 1 USD!

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Netvarkos menas: pertekliaus atsisakymas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų supratimas: ką reikia žinoti

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA perspėja apie arti asteroido 2023 SN1 artėjimą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Mitochondrijų DNR vaidmuo žmogaus reprodukcijoje

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Įspūdinga žiedinio saulės užtemimo stebėjimo galimybė Teksaso valstijos parkuose

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai