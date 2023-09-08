Kaulų miltų ūkių kūrimas „Minecraft“.

Bone meal is a useful item in Minecraft that accelerates the growth of crops. It can be obtained by either crafting it from bones or by using full composters. This article explores two methods to farm bone meal in Minecraft: the crop farm method and the skeleton spawner method.

Bone Meal Farm with Crops

One way to automatically obtain bone meal is by creating a crop farm and using the crops to fill composters. Sugarcane is the best crop to use for this farm, as it has a 50% chance of increasing the composter’s level by one.

To create this farm, players need to set up a composter contraption connected to hoppers and chests. This ensures that all crops are fed to the composter. A chest is connected to three hoppers, which are topped with three composters. Another set of three hoppers is placed on top of these composters, and a minecart hopper runs along rails powered by a redstone block.

The second part of the farm involves creating an automatic sugarcane breaker using observer blocks and piston blocks. The observer blocks notice the growth of sugarcane and activate the piston blocks, which break the crops. The broken crops are then sucked up by the minecart hopper and transferred to the composter. Once the composter is filled with compost, bone meal is extracted and stored in the chest.

Bone Meal Farm with Skeleton Spawner

Skeletons are hostile mobs that drop bones upon death. These bones can be used to obtain bone meal. To create a bone meal farm with a skeleton spawner, players need to find a skeleton spawner in a dungeon.

Once a skeleton spawner is found, players must expand the dimensions of the dungeon on all sides, leaving the spawner block hanging in the air. A slab should be placed on top of the spawner block to prevent mobs from spawning on top of it.

Next, water can be flown from buckets toward one side of the room to create a killing room. Another area should be created on the opposite side of the killing room where players can stand and easily kill skeletons.

A hopper and chest system should be set up at the end of the killing room to collect all the drops from the dead skeletons. Finally, players can remove any light sources to start spawning the skeletons. The skeletons will flow toward the killing room where players can easily kill them without taking damage. The bones dropped by the skeletons can then be easily converted into bone meal. In addition to bone meal, players will also obtain bows and arrows from this farm.

These two methods provide efficient ways to farm bone meal in Minecraft, making farming and crop growth much faster and easier for players.

