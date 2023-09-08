Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

„Xbox“ skaitmeninė transliacija Tokijo žaidimų parodoje, kurioje bus pateikti „Xbox“ ir „Bethesda“ progreso atnaujinimai

Vicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 8, 2023
The Tokyo Game Show is quickly approaching, and Xbox fans are getting excited for the Xbox Digital Broadcast scheduled for September 21. Last year, Microsoft made several exciting announcements during the event, and it seems like this year will be no different.

According to an announcement on Xbox Wire, the Xbox Digital Broadcast will provide “progress updates” from Xbox and Bethesda. With a plethora of games currently in development under the Xbox Game Studios banner, fans are hopeful for new glimpses of highly anticipated titles like Avowed, Fable, and Hellblade 2.

In addition, it is expected that Turn 10 will unveil a trailer for Forza Motorsport, as the game is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S on October 10. As for Bethesda Softworks, fans are crossing their fingers for a reveal of Wolfenstein III, but updates on Starfield and Elder Scrolls Online are more likely.

Microsoft promises a “creatively diverse collection of games” at the event, highlighting the inclusion of titles from Japanese creators. Jerret West, Chief Marketing Officer for Xbox, expressed excitement about sharing new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, emphasizing the platform’s continuous growth with content from teams across Asia.

Xbox fans can look forward to an array of exciting announcements and updates during the Xbox Digital Broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show. Stay tuned for the latest news as it unfolds!

