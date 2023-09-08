Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

KPMG sukuria dirbtinio intelekto ir skaitmeninių inovacijų grupę

ByMampho Brescia

Rugsėjis 8, 2023
KPMG sukuria dirbtinio intelekto ir skaitmeninių inovacijų grupę

Summary: KPMG LLP has announced the establishment of an AI and digital innovation group led by Vice Chair Steve Chase. The group will focus on investing in and incubating new services and solutions for clients, integrating emerging technologies into existing services, and driving internal transformation.

KPMG LLP, a prominent accounting and professional services firm, has revealed the formation of an AI and digital innovation group. Headed by newly appointed Vice Chair Steve Chase, this group aims to invest in and incubate new services and solutions for clients while integrating emerging technologies into existing services.

In addition to these responsibilities, Chase will oversee the AI Center of Excellence, which encompasses KPMG’s AI client services, the AI Innovation Lab, and the development of responsible use principles and policies. This initiative underscores KPMG’s commitment to maintaining leading governance and ensuring responsible use of AI technologies.

As the consulting practice leader for KPMG over the last decade, Chase brings extensive experience and expertise to his new role. His appointment exemplifies KPMG’s dedication to nurturing talent from within and leveraging the strengths of its management team.

This strategic move by KPMG aligns with the growing importance of AI and digital innovation in the business landscape. By establishing a specialized group focused on these areas, KPMG aims to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and provide cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

Šaltiniai:
– „Bloomberg Tax Automation“.

By Mampho Brescia

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

„Apple“ tiekėjas „Foxconn“ pristatys Indijoje pagamintą „iPhone 15“, kuris plečia gamybą už Kinijos ribų

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Nauja ženklelių sistema NBA 2K24 sulaukia žaidėjų atsako

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Airija priima grynųjų pinigų tendenciją: ką tai reiškia vartotojams?

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Naujienos

„Warbits+“: atidarykite beta versijos registracijas dabar tiesiogiai, skirtą mobiliesiems telefonams ir asmeniniams kompiuteriams

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Technologija

„Apple“ tiekėjas „Foxconn“ pristatys Indijoje pagamintą „iPhone 15“, kuris plečia gamybą už Kinijos ribų

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Tarptautinė komanda užbaigia Y chromosomos sekos nustatymą, atskleisdama naujus baltymus koduojančius genus

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Technologija

Nauja ženklelių sistema NBA 2K24 sulaukia žaidėjų atsako

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai