Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

Kino fotografijos atgimimas: kūrybinis pabėgimas iš skaitmeninio pasaulio

ByMampho Brescia

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
Kino fotografijos atgimimas: kūrybinis pabėgimas iš skaitmeninio pasaulio

Summary: Film photography is experiencing a revival as a growing number of artists choose it as a way to express their unique vision and keep the analog film industry alive. The appeal lies in its ability to offer a fun and experimental approach to photography, as well as the anticipation and surprise that comes with waiting for the film to be developed.

Photographer Kat Swansey, based in Austin, is part of this trend, exclusively shooting on film. She values the manual process and the need to carefully compose each shot, adjusting focus and aperture with precision. Swansey’s choice to shoot on film is a deliberate decision to preserve the artistry and craft behind photography.

Lomography, a company built out of an artist collective, has played a significant role in sustaining the film industry. They offer a range of film stocks, including tinted options, that allow photographers to add an artistic touch to their work. Birgit Buchart, the General Manager of Lomography in the United States, emphasizes that film photography is not about striving for the highest quality depiction of reality but using it as a creative tool in daily life.

The appeal of film photography lies in the process itself. Unlike digital photography, it requires patience and a willingness to wait for the film to be developed. This anticipation adds a sense of excitement and surprise when photographers receive their prints. The ability to achieve unique colors and effects not easily replicated in digital photography is another aspect that draws artists to film.

The resurgence of film photography is a testament to the enduring allure of analogue processes in a digital world. It offers a creative escape from the instant gratification of modern technology and a return to the mindful and deliberate approach to capturing images.

Apibrėžimai:
– Film Photography: The process of capturing images using photographic film, which requires manual focusing, adjusting aperture, and processing the film in a darkroom.
– Analog Film Industry: The industry involved in the creation, production, and distribution of photographic film.

Šaltiniai:
– TPR – Texas Public Radio (source article)

By Mampho Brescia

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Japonija ketina sukurti metanu varomą raketų variklį, skirtą 2030 m

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Discover Samsung“ išpardavimas: įsigykite „Samsung SmartThings Station“ tik už 1 USD!

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Netvarkos menas: pertekliaus atsisakymas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų supratimas: ką reikia žinoti

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA perspėja apie arti asteroido 2023 SN1 artėjimą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Mitochondrijų DNR vaidmuo žmogaus reprodukcijoje

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Įspūdinga žiedinio saulės užtemimo stebėjimo galimybė Teksaso valstijos parkuose

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai