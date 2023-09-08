Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

„Google Pixel 8 Phones“ ir „Pixel Watch 2“ pasirodė oficialiame vaizdo įraše

ByRobertas Andrius

Rugsėjis 8, 2023
„Google Pixel 8 Phones“ ir „Pixel Watch 2“ pasirodė oficialiame vaizdo įraše

Ahead of its official launch event in October, Google has given us a sneak peek of its upcoming Pixel 8 phones and the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 in an official teaser video. The teaser video showcases the rear and sides of the devices, providing a glimpse of the design. The landing page for the new suite of hardware also hints at what’s to come.

According to Google, the Pixel 8 phones will feature the most advanced Pixel Cameras yet, coupled with Google AI to enhance user experience. The company highlights AI-powered photo editing features such as the Magic Eraser for removing background clutter and Photo Unblur. These features are already available on existing Pixel devices, along with the Live Translate feature that transcribes conversations in real-time.

Leaked images suggest that the Google Pixel 8 phones will retain the physical SIM card slot, despite the growing conversation around eSIM technology. The Pixel 8 Pro will likely be available in blue, grey, cream, and black color options, while the base Pixel 8 is shown with a pink-rose gold finish.

In the past, Google’s Pixel phones have been praised for their strong cameras, long battery life, and overall performance. The Pixel Watch, however, has been somewhat held back by underwhelming battery life.

The announcement of the Google Pixel 8 phones comes amidst leaks and anticipation surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 reveal and Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch. The official unveiling of the Google Pixel 8 phones is set to be one of the last major phone launches in Australia for this year.

Source: GadgetGuy (no URL given)

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

„Devil Engine: Complete Edition“ išleidimo data atidėta iki lapkričio 9 d

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Ko tikėtis „Apple 2023“ renginyje: „iPhone 15“, „Apple Watch Series 9“ ir kt.

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Technologija

„Microsoft Surface Duo“ nebegaus programinės įrangos naujinių

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius

Tu praleidai

Technologija

„Devil Engine: Complete Edition“ išleidimo data atidėta iki lapkričio 9 d

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Technologija

Ko tikėtis „Apple 2023“ renginyje: „iPhone 15“, „Apple Watch Series 9“ ir kt.

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Technologija

„Microsoft Surface Duo“ nebegaus programinės įrangos naujinių

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Technologija

„Apple“ klientams taikomas 20 svarų sterlingų papildomas mokestis už „iPhone“ įkrovimo prievado pakeitimą

Rugsėjis 12, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai