Dabar pasiekiama naujausia „Galaxy A14 5G“ saugos pataisa

ByGabrielius Botha

Rugsėjis 8, 2023
Samsung has started rolling out the September 2023 security patch, and the Galaxy A14 5G is one of the first devices to receive it. This update, identified by the firmware build code A146PXXU4BWH4, is currently available in Malaysia, with more regions expected to follow soon.

The main focus of this security update is to address various bugs and issues that were present in the previous version. Samsung has fixed over 60 security vulnerabilities, ensuring that the device’s functionality is enhanced and users can enjoy a more stable and reliable experience.

One of the notable fixes in this update is related to the Samsung Keyboard app, Knox, and the storage of calls and messages. These known flaws have been resolved, putting users’ data and privacy at a much lower risk. With the improved system security, users can have peace of mind knowing that their device is protected from potential threats.

To download the September 2023 security update for the Galaxy A14 5G in Malaysia, users can follow these steps: Go to Settings, then navigate to Software Update, and finally select Download and Install. This will ensure that the device is up to date with the latest security measures.

As Samsung continues to roll out this update to more regions and devices, users can rest assured that their devices will be equipped with the necessary security enhancements. It is recommended that all Galaxy A14 5G owners take advantage of this update to maintain the integrity and security of their devices.

Šaltiniai:
– Samsung Bulletin Page

By Gabrielius Botha

