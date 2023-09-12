Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

eBay Introduces AI-Powered Image-Based Listing Tool

ByGabrielius Botha

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
eBay Introduces AI-Powered Image-Based Listing Tool

eBay is set to launch a new image-based listing tool, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), that will make it easier for sellers to list items on its platform. The tool allows sellers to simply take or upload a photo within the eBay app, and AI automatically fills in item information details such as titles, descriptions, product release dates, categories, sub-categories, listing prices, and shipping costs.

The image-based listing tool has undergone an employee beta testing phase and is set to be made available to the public in the coming months. This tool aims to address the “cold start” issue faced by first-time sellers, simplifying the listing process and eliminating the overwhelming amount of information required to create a competitive listing.

eBay’s AI technology not only provides a more efficient way for sellers to provide extensive information but also enhances the selling process, making it smoother and more streamlined. This new tool builds upon eBay’s previous AI-powered description tools, which automatically generated detailed descriptions for listings based on minimal input from sellers.

Since the introduction of the initial AI-powered listing tool, approximately 30% of U.S. sellers have tried the feature, with over 95% of those sellers opting to use AI-generated descriptions. eBay has been incorporating various forms of AI into its platform for several years, aiming to strike a balance between detailed and accurate listings and a seamless listing process.

eBay’s CEO, Jamie Iannone, has stated that the company is undergoing a “tech-led reimagination” and is committed to reinventing the future of eCommerce. This includes the recent acquisition of Certilogo, an AI-powered authentication provider for fashion.

Šaltiniai:
– eBay Press Release

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Japonija ketina sukurti metanu varomą raketų variklį, skirtą 2030 m

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Discover Samsung“ išpardavimas: įsigykite „Samsung SmartThings Station“ tik už 1 USD!

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Netvarkos menas: pertekliaus atsisakymas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų supratimas: ką reikia žinoti

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA perspėja apie arti asteroido 2023 SN1 artėjimą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Mitochondrijų DNR vaidmuo žmogaus reprodukcijoje

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Įspūdinga žiedinio saulės užtemimo stebėjimo galimybė Teksaso valstijos parkuose

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai