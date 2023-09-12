Apple’s recent release of the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max has marked a significant shift in the company’s approach to connectivity. Gone are the Lightning ports, replaced by the industry-standard USB-C. While this transition brings its advantages, it also means you may need to invest in a few dongles and cables.

To facilitate the switch, Apple has introduced a range of new cables and dongles, although they do come at a predictably high price. One essential accessory is the USB-C to Lightning Adapter, priced at $29.99. This dongle allows you to connect your existing Lightning devices or cables to your new USB-C iPhone.

If you’re ready to fully embrace the USB-C lifestyle, Apple offers one-meter and two-meter charging cables priced at $19 and $29, respectively. These cables support up to 60 watts and 240 watts of charging power, transferring data at USB 2 speeds. The two-meter cable is recommended for those seeking a single cable solution for all their devices, even though it may provide more charging power than necessary for most users.

For those who want to maximize the capabilities of their new iPhone, particularly the 15 Pro and Pro Max models, Apple offers the Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable priced at $69. This one-meter cable supports data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, approximately 20 times faster than USB 2. It also supports fast charging at up to 100 watts.

It’s crucial to understand that “USB-C” encompasses various specifications, and the cable you need will depend on your specific devices. While Apple promotes the idea of using one cable for all your devices, achieving optimal performance with different devices may not be straightforward yet. It’s worth noting that there are numerous USB-C cables available from different manufacturers, so you should select one that matches the charging speed and wall plug compatibility of your devices.

Sources: Apple, Verge