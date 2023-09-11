Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

The Apple Watch Series 8: A Great Purchase with an Amazon Deal

ByGabrielius Botha

Rugsėjis 11, 2023
The Apple Watch Series 8: A Great Purchase with an Amazon Deal

Apple is set to make big reveals for iPhones, iPads, and the Apple Watch at its ‘Wanderlust’ event. While Apple tends to quickly remove older models from its site, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still an excellent buy for those looking to jumpstart their fitness routine with various apps.

Even better news, Amazon is currently offering a 22% discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to just $309.99, a savings of $90.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with key features such as a GPS tracker, Crash Detection, a temperature sensor, and access to a third-party app store. It was launched in September 2022.

Although the Series 9 is on the horizon, this deal proves to be an excellent way to begin an active lifestyle. The Watch Series 8 may not offer many additional features compared to the Series 7, but it still provides benefits like a temperature sensor for ovulation tracking and crash detection. Moreover, with the upcoming release of watchOS 10, the Apple Watch Series 8 will receive numerous improvements and a new user interface.

Review consensus from LiveScience, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and T3 rates the Apple Watch Series 8 positively. It is highly recommended for those who want a stylish device to track steps, exercise, and more, as well as access thousands of Apple Watch apps across different categories.

If you are considering a purchase, keep in mind that the Series 9 may offer additional features. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not compatible with Android phones. However, if you want a reliable device for tracking your fitness goals, the Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent option.

Sources: LiveScience, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, T3

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Japonija ketina sukurti metanu varomą raketų variklį, skirtą 2030 m

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Discover Samsung“ išpardavimas: įsigykite „Samsung SmartThings Station“ tik už 1 USD!

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Netvarkos menas: pertekliaus atsisakymas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Mitochondrijų DNR vaidmuo žmogaus reprodukcijoje

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Įspūdinga žiedinio saulės užtemimo stebėjimo galimybė Teksaso valstijos parkuose

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Chandrayaan-3: Vikramo Landerio ir Pragyan Rover lūkesčiai ir galimi atradimai

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Planetų analogų tyrinėjimas: langas į nežemišką gyvenimą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai