„Apple“ pristato „AirPods Pro“ (2-osios kartos) su patobulintomis funkcijomis

Apple has recently announced the launch of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), featuring several upgrades and enhanced functionality. The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) now come with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C), delivering an improved sound quality and a more immersive audio experience.

According to Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 offer up to double the Active Noise Cancellation, as well as an advanced Transparency mode. Additionally, the spatial audio experience has been enhanced, providing users with a more immersive audio experience. To ensure a better fit, the AirPods Pro 2 also come with an expanded range of ear tip sizes.

One of the notable updates is the addition of USB‑C charging capabilities, making it more convenient for users to charge their devices. The new AirPods Pro are also equipped with an improved dust resistance, boasting an IP54 rating for both the earbuds and the case. This allows users to comfortably bring them along on their outdoor adventures without worrying about dust damage.

Furthermore, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will introduce Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. This feature enables ultra-low latency for a seamless and high-quality audio experience. The combination of the H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, along with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, enables 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with minimal audio latency.

Apple has also hinted at the future availability of Apple Vision Pro, which is expected to elevate the wireless audio experience even further. This forthcoming feature will allow users to enjoy the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry, enhancing entertainment, gaming, FaceTime calls, and other audio applications.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available for order starting today, with in-store availability beginning on September 22nd. With these updates and enhancements, the new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) aim to provide users with an even more seamless and immersive audio experience.

šaltinis:

– Apple pranešimas spaudai