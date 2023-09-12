Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

„Apple“ pristato „AirPods Pro“ (2-osios kartos) su patobulintomis funkcijomis

ByRobertas Andrius

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
„Apple“ pristato „AirPods Pro“ (2-osios kartos) su patobulintomis funkcijomis

Apple has recently announced the launch of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), featuring several upgrades and enhanced functionality. The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) now come with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C), delivering an improved sound quality and a more immersive audio experience.

According to Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 offer up to double the Active Noise Cancellation, as well as an advanced Transparency mode. Additionally, the spatial audio experience has been enhanced, providing users with a more immersive audio experience. To ensure a better fit, the AirPods Pro 2 also come with an expanded range of ear tip sizes.

One of the notable updates is the addition of USB‑C charging capabilities, making it more convenient for users to charge their devices. The new AirPods Pro are also equipped with an improved dust resistance, boasting an IP54 rating for both the earbuds and the case. This allows users to comfortably bring them along on their outdoor adventures without worrying about dust damage.

Furthermore, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will introduce Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. This feature enables ultra-low latency for a seamless and high-quality audio experience. The combination of the H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, along with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, enables 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with minimal audio latency.

Apple has also hinted at the future availability of Apple Vision Pro, which is expected to elevate the wireless audio experience even further. This forthcoming feature will allow users to enjoy the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry, enhancing entertainment, gaming, FaceTime calls, and other audio applications.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available for order starting today, with in-store availability beginning on September 22nd. With these updates and enhancements, the new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) aim to provide users with an even more seamless and immersive audio experience.

šaltinis:
– Apple pranešimas spaudai

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Japonija ketina sukurti metanu varomą raketų variklį, skirtą 2030 m

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Discover Samsung“ išpardavimas: įsigykite „Samsung SmartThings Station“ tik už 1 USD!

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Netvarkos menas: pertekliaus atsisakymas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Metų astronomijos fotografo nugalėtojai demonstruoja Visatos stebuklus

Rugsėjis 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Daugiaobjektiniai sprendimų palaikymo įrankiai, skirti pasirinkti saugomą teritoriją, kad būtų pasiektas 30 × 30 tikslas

Rugsėjis 19, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Pakrantės vandens paukščių apsaugos plėtra Kinijoje: politikos pažanga ir iššūkiai

Rugsėjis 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Astronomai pirmą kartą stebi Ia tipo supernovos radijo bangas

Rugsėjis 19, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai