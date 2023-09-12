Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

„Apple“ akcijos nukrito, kai pranešama apie Kinijos apribojimus

ByRobertas Andrius

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
Apple shares took a significant hit last week following reports that China is imposing restrictions on government employees from using iPhones and other Apple devices for work purposes. These restrictions have sparked concerns among investors, especially considering that China accounts for approximately 20% of Apple’s revenue. The potential damage to Apple’s business ahead of its new iPhone launch event, called “Wonderlust,” scheduled for Tuesday, has led to a decrease in investor confidence.

One analyst, Thiago Kapulskis from Itau BBA, believes that the stock’s current valuation is difficult to understand given the slowdown in growth. Historically, Apple’s stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 19. However, due to increased demand fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic, the stock is currently trading at 27 times forward P/E. Despite this, the company has reported two consecutive quarters of declining total revenues and net earnings. Kapulskis suggests that these factors make it an opportune time to short the stock, with a predicted 9% fall from current levels.

China’s potential impact on Apple’s revenue is another cause for concern. Although the restrictions currently apply only to public employees, Kapulskis estimates that the overall impact on revenues would be less than 1%. The second scenario, which speculates on negative sentiment and a broader boycott similar to past incidents involving brands like Nike, could potentially result in a 5% revenue loss for Apple.

Despite these worries, Kapulskis is holding off on shorting the stock for the time being. The “Wonderlust” event, during which Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, an updated AirPods model, and an iPad mini 7, could have a significant impact on the stock’s performance. However, Kapulskis suggests that institutional investors have turned negative on Apple’s shares and may limit any potential upside movement for the stock.

Overall, while concerns regarding China and Apple’s current valuation persist, the effects of the “Wonderlust” event and the sentiments of institutional investors will likely influence the stock’s future performance.

Šaltiniai:
– Itau BBA analyst Thiago Kapulskis
– CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe”
– Bank of America analysts

