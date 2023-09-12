Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

Gaukite geriausius šaldytuvų pasiūlymus „Amazon Sale“ 2023 m

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
Gaukite geriausius šaldytuvų pasiūlymus „Amazon Sale“ 2023 m

Looking for the best refrigerator brands in India? Look no further than Amazon Sale 2023, where you can find incredible discounts on a wide range of refrigerators. Whether you need a spacious double door fridge or a simple single door model, Amazon Deals has something for everyone.

Trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej, and Whirlpool offer refrigerators with innovative features and uniform cooling. And with exclusive Amazon offers and discounts, you can upgrade your current refrigerator or find a new one for your home without breaking the bank.

Let’s explore some of the top picks from the Amazon Sale 2023 on the best refrigerator brand in India:

1. LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator GL-S292RDSX: This energy-efficient refrigerator with an auto defrost function and smart inverter compressor is perfect for small families. Keep your groceries fresh for longer with this top-rated fridge online. Price: Rs 26,990.

2. Haier 165 L Single Door Refrigerator HED-171RS-P: With its stylish design and external bar handle, this Haier refrigerator is a must-have for modern homes. It offers incredible savings and features that keep your food fresher for longer. Price: Rs 10,990.

3. Godrej 564 L Side By Side Refrigerator EONVELVET 579 RFD PL ST: Experience the future of refrigeration with this energy-efficient marvel. Equipped with an intelligent airflow system and multiple modes, this side by side refrigerator is a great investment. Price: Rs 54,790.

4. Whirlpool 240 L Multi Door Refrigerator FP 263D: Revamp your kitchen with style and savings with this Whirlpool fridge online. It offers stabilizer-free operations, 240 liters capacity, and durable toughened glass shelves. Price: Rs 25,790.

5. Samsung 301L Double Door Refrigerator RT34C4523B1/HL: Upgrade your kitchen with sophistication and energy-saving technology with this Samsung refrigerator. With its digital display control panel and digital inverter compressor, it’s perfect for small to medium families. Price: Rs 35,490.

Don’t miss out on the amazing deals and discounts available on Amazon Sale 2023. Score the best refrigerator in India and keep your food fresh while making your wallet happy.

Šaltiniai:
– [Amazon](https://www.amazon.in)
– [Jagran](https://www.jagran.com)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Japonija ketina sukurti metanu varomą raketų variklį, skirtą 2030 m

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Discover Samsung“ išpardavimas: įsigykite „Samsung SmartThings Station“ tik už 1 USD!

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Netvarkos menas: pertekliaus atsisakymas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų supratimas: ką reikia žinoti

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA perspėja apie arti asteroido 2023 SN1 artėjimą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Mitochondrijų DNR vaidmuo žmogaus reprodukcijoje

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Įspūdinga žiedinio saulės užtemimo stebėjimo galimybė Teksaso valstijos parkuose

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai