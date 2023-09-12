Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Technologija

Amanda Holden stulbina odine mini suknele

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 12, 2023
Amanda Holden stulbina odine mini suknele

Amanda Holden, the 52-year-old British television personality, recently turned heads in a black leather mini dress, proving that age is just a number when it comes to fashion. Despite her stunning appearance, she revealed that she still indulges in one Aperol Spritz a day, even when attempting to detox.

Holden’s choice of outfit showcased her confidence and fashion-forward style. The black leather mini dress accentuated her figure, allowing her to exude both elegance and edginess simultaneously. Her choice of attire sent temperatures soaring and garnered praise from fans and fashion critics alike.

In addition to her impeccable fashion sense, Holden also opened up about her drinking habits. Despite being conscious of her health and maintaining a balanced lifestyle, she admitted to enjoying one Aperol Spritz a day. This revelation came as a surprise to many, as it contradicted her attempt at detoxing.

While indulging in an alcoholic beverage daily may seem counterproductive to a detox, it is essential to note that moderation is key. Aperol Spritz, a popular cocktail made with Aperol, Prosecco, and soda water, can be enjoyed in moderation without derailing one’s health goals.

Holden’s confidence, personal style, and honesty about her lifestyle choices are an inspiration to many. By maintaining a balance between indulgence and moderation, she encourages others to prioritize their well-being while still enjoying the things they love.

Šaltiniai:
– Source article by Sarah Packer and Geraint Llewellyn for Mailonline (no URLs)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Technologija

Japonija ketina sukurti metanu varomą raketų variklį, skirtą 2030 m

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Technologija

„Discover Samsung“ išpardavimas: įsigykite „Samsung SmartThings Station“ tik už 1 USD!

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technologija

Netvarkos menas: pertekliaus atsisakymas

Rugsėjis 16, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Įspūdinga žiedinio saulės užtemimo stebėjimo galimybė Teksaso valstijos parkuose

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Chandrayaan-3: Vikramo Landerio ir Pragyan Rover lūkesčiai ir galimi atradimai

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Planetų analogų tyrinėjimas: langas į nežemišką gyvenimą

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Siaubinga Saulės audra smogė Žemei, sukelia stiprų smūgį

Rugsėjis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai