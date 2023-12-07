Researchers Develop Innovative Calibration Tool for Super-Resolution Microscopy

Researchers at the University of Würzburg in Germany have created a novel calibration tool for super-resolution microscopy called PicoRulers. These protein-based molecular rulers allow for the testing of the optical resolution of the latest super-resolution microscopy methods on biomolecules in the sub-10-nm range under realistic conditions.

Super-resolution microscopy has revolutionized the field of cellular imaging, providing biologists with unprecedented insight into the inner workings of cells. Over the past two decades, the spatial resolution of this technology has improved from tens of nanometers to the one-digit nanometer range.

The team behind PicoRulers, led by Markus Sauer and Gerti Beliu, sought to further enhance the resolution capabilities of super-resolution fluorescence microscopy, particularly in living cells. They argue that in order to accurately evaluate cellular imaging applications, biologically relevant reference structures or rulers should be used.

The researchers designed PicoRulers based on the protein Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen (PCNA), which plays a crucial role in DNA replication and repair. By incorporating non-canonical amino acids into the PCNA protein, the team was able to attach organic dyes at specific positions with minimal linkage error. This modification allowed for the precise labeling of the PCNA at well-defined 6 nm distances.

Using the super-resolution microscopy method known as DNA-PAINT, the researchers successfully resolved the regular triangle structure of the 6 nm PicoRuler. They believe that the development of PicoRulers will provide a valuable calibration tool to verify and enhance the accuracy of newer super-resolution microscopy techniques.

In the future, the team plans to explore the use of different proteins or complexes as PicoRulers to expand their range of applications in biological imaging. They also hope to investigate methods for delivering PicoRulers into cells for intracellular super-resolution imaging experiments.