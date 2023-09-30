Miesto gyvenimas

Pasak mokslininkų, kaip suprasti tarpžvaigždinius objektus per rentgeno spindulius

Robertas Andrius

Rugsėjis 30, 2023
A study led by a Yale astronomer has highlighted the importance of using X-rays to better understand interstellar objects passing through our Solar System. The study suggests that when an object similar to the mysterious ‘Oumuamua passes by Earth again, X-ray telescopes will play a crucial role in analyzing it.

According to scientists, the presence or absence of X-rays can provide valuable insights into the nature of interstellar objects. If X-rays are detected, it indicates the presence of a gas cloud surrounding the object, which propels its unusual acceleration. On the other hand, the absence of X-rays points to the involvement of different laws of physics.

The study emphasizes the role of the solar wind, a fast-moving stream of ionized particles, in this hypothesis. When these particles collide with gas, they steal electrons, leading to the emission of X-rays and UV photons. Interestingly, this phenomenon occurs even with gases that are invisible in the optical or infrared spectrum.

While X-rays are commonly associated with extreme environments like black holes, they can also be used to study planets, comets, and potentially interstellar objects. For instance, X-rays are produced when the solar wind interacts with the atmospheres of planets such as Venus, Mars, and Jupiter.

The researchers behind the study hope to test their hypothesis by employing newly developed instruments to observe future interstellar objects. They anticipate that the forthcoming Rubin Observatory Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) will greatly enhance their ability to detect and study these transient interlopers.

The LSST is expected to provide researchers with an unprecedented increase in sensitivity, as well as comprehensive nightly coverage of the entire southern hemisphere. It is estimated that the LSST will identify several interstellar objects annually, providing valuable data for further investigations.

The study has been accepted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal.

