Kanaveralo kyšulio kosminė pajėgų stotis ruošiasi paleidimui atgal

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 7, 2023
Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is getting ready to host two consecutive launches this weekend. The first launch will feature SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of Starlink internet satellites on Friday night. The second launch will be United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, which will attempt a national security mission for the Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office on Saturday morning.

Weather conditions at the Cape are expected to be favorable for both launches, according to Space Force forecasters. However, a third mission, a weapons test of a hypersonic missile system, was canceled by the Department of Defense due to pre-flight checks.

The Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for Friday night between 7:32 p.m. and 11:31 p.m. EDT. The mission, named Starlink 6-14, will take off from Launch Complex 40. The weather forecast predicts a 60% chance of favorable conditions at the beginning of the launch window, improving to 85% by the end of the window.

On Saturday morning, the Atlas V rocket will attempt its mission from Launch Complex 41. The launch, originally delayed due to Hurricane Idalia, will take place at 8:51 a.m. EDT. The rocket is carrying payloads for the Space Force’s Silent Barker satellite constellation network, which aims to provide space situational awareness and tracking. Forecasters estimate an 85% chance of favorable weather conditions for Saturday’s launch.

For live launch coverage of these missions, you can follow FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team 90 minutes before liftoff.

