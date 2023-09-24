Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

NASA erdvėlaivis grįžta į Žemę su asteroidų pavyzdžiais

ByRobertas Andrius

Rugsėjis 24, 2023
NASA erdvėlaivis grįžta į Žemę su asteroidų pavyzdžiais

In an exciting mission, a NASA spacecraft called OSIRIS-REx will be returning to Earth after spending years studying a nearby asteroid. The spacecraft will release a capsule containing pieces from the asteroid, known as Bennu, which will then enter Earth’s atmosphere and parachute down to the Utah Test and Training Range in Utah’s West Desert.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in September 2016 when the spacecraft was launched and traveled to Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid. On October 20, 2020, the spacecraft successfully landed on Bennu and used its robotic arm to collect a sample of rocks and dust from the asteroid’s surface.

The purpose of the mission, according to NASA, is to help scientists understand how planets are formed, how life began, and to improve our knowledge of asteroids that could potentially impact Earth. By analyzing the asteroid samples, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the origins of our solar system and the potential for life beyond Earth.

The landing of the OSIRIS-REx capsule will be live-streamed by NASA, with coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 24. The stream can be watched on NASA Television, the NASA app, the agency’s website, and YouTube channel.

This mission marks an important milestone in our exploration of space and our understanding of the universe. It demonstrates the capabilities of our spacecraft to collect and bring back samples from distant celestial bodies. The study of these samples will provide valuable answers to some of the most profound questions about the origins of life and the universe.

Šaltiniai: NASA

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

„SpaceX“ sėkmingai paleido į orbitą 21 „Starlink“ palydovus

Rugsėjis 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

Natūralių išteklių erdvės tyrinėjimas: Žemės trūkumo sprendimas?

Rugsėjis 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

Erdvėlaivių kuras iš Mėnulio vandens: kosmoso tyrinėjimų ir ekonomikos ateitis

Rugsėjis 25, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

„SpaceX“ sėkmingai paleido į orbitą 21 „Starlink“ palydovus

Rugsėjis 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Natūralių išteklių erdvės tyrinėjimas: Žemės trūkumo sprendimas?

Rugsėjis 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Erdvėlaivių kuras iš Mėnulio vandens: kosmoso tyrinėjimų ir ekonomikos ateitis

Rugsėjis 25, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Ankstyvojo žmogaus embriono vystymosi subtilybės

Rugsėjis 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai