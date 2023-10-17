Miesto gyvenimas

Asteroidų paslaptis ir svarba

Asteroids, the mysterious bits of rock that inhabit our solar system, have long fascinated geologists. These celestial objects not only provide clues about the history of our solar system but also have the potential to collide with Earth, causing significant impacts. One such asteroid that has garnered attention is Bennu, a one-third of a mile wide rock that may be on a trajectory towards Earth within the next 200 years.

Recently, scientists brought back fragments of Bennu to study its composition. The spacecraft launched in 2016 successfully orbited the asteroid, mapping its surface and revealing a dark and grimy appearance. This suggests the presence of carbon, a crucial building block of life. Understanding the combination of carbon and amino acids in celestial objects like Bennu could provide insights into the origins of life on Earth and the potential for life elsewhere in the universe.

One way astronomers study asteroids is by examining the impact events they have caused in the past. The Chesapeake Bay, located in Virginia, is believed to have been created by an asteroid impact 35 million years ago. This event significantly disrupted the region, causing tsunamis and altering the geography of eastern North America. Similar impact events throughout Earth’s history have led to mass extinctions, shaping the course of evolution and allowing for new life forms to emerge.

Studying asteroids like Bennu and past impact events allows scientists to gain a better understanding of our solar system’s history and the potential impact hazards Earth may face in the future. By unraveling the mysteries of these celestial objects, we can continue to expand our knowledge of the universe and the possibilities for life beyond our planet.

