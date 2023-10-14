Miesto gyvenimas

Retas „Ugnies žiedo“ užtemimas sužavi Ameriką

ByGabrielius Botha

Spalis 14, 2023
A rare and magnificent celestial event, known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, enthralled viewers as it cut across the Americas from Oregon to Brazil. With excitement and anticipation, people from small towns, cities, rural areas, and national parks gathered before dawn, hoping to catch a glimpse of this extraordinary phenomenon. The event, also referred to as an annular solar eclipse, differs from a total solar eclipse in that the moon does not completely cover the sun. Instead, a bright, blazing border is formed when the moon aligns between Earth and the sun.

Eclipse enthusiasts flocked from all over the United States to remote locations, seeking the best possible vantage points for witnessing the ring of fire eclipse. Thousands of people in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were treated to a dual spectacle, as the city’s annual air balloon fiesta coincided with the eclipse. Just before the skies briefly dimmed, hundreds of vibrant hot air balloons gracefully ascended into the dawn sky.

Looking ahead, a total solar eclipse is scheduled to cross the United States in the opposite direction next April. Commencing in Mexico, it will traverse from Texas to New England before concluding in eastern Canada. In October of next year, the next ring of fire eclipse will take place at the southernmost tip of South America, while Antarctica will experience this celestial wonder in 2026. In the United States, it will not be until 2039 that another ring of fire eclipse becomes visible, with Alaska being the only state in its direct path.

