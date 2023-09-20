Bakterinių variklių supratimas: efektyvių nanomašinų poveikis

Researchers from Nagoya University, Osaka University, and Nagahama Institute of Bio-Science and Technology have made significant discoveries regarding the locomotion of bacteria and its potential applications in the development of nanomachines. The team, led by Professor Emeritus Michio Homma and Professor Seiji Kojima, identified the role of the FliG molecule in the flagellar layer, or the “motor,” of bacteria.

The flagellar motor in bacteria has a rotor and a stator. The stator functions as the engine, while the rotor rotates based on the transmission of the stator’s rotation. This mechanism allows bacteria to move forward or backward. The C ring, a protein complex, controls this motion. The FliG molecule within the C ring acts as a clutch, facilitating the switch between forward and backward movement.

The researchers investigated the G215A mutant of the FliG molecule, which causes permanent clockwise rotation of the motor. Through their study, the team discovered that changes in the FliG structure and the interaction of water molecules around it are responsible for the clockwise motion. These changes also occur in the normal form of FliG when it rotates clockwise. The structural differences enable bacteria to switch between forward and backward movement in response to their environment.

Understanding the physical properties of the FliG protein is a breakthrough in comprehending the molecular mechanism of rotational switching in motors. The findings pave the way for the development of compact motors with higher energy conversion efficiency. This knowledge can be applied in designing artificial nanomachines that have precise control over their rotation. These advancements have the potential to revolutionize various fields, such as medicine and the design of artificial life.

The study, published in iScience, marks a significant step forward in our understanding of bacterial motors and their potential implications for the development of more efficient nanomachines. It opens new avenues for research in nanotechnology and engineering, offering exciting possibilities for future technological advancements.

