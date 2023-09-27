Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Naujas tyrimas atskleidžia pasikartojančių žemės drebėjimų potencialą Ramiojo vandenyno šiaurės vakaruose

ByMampho Brescia

Rugsėjis 27, 2023
Naujas tyrimas atskleidžia pasikartojančių žemės drebėjimų potencialą Ramiojo vandenyno šiaurės vakaruose

A recent study led by the University of Arizona has found evidence of a severe earthquake event that occurred in the Puget Lowlands in western Washington over 1,000 years ago. Through the analysis of tree rings, researchers were able to determine that the seismic event occurred in late A.D. 923 or early 924. This discovery has significant implications, as it suggests the potential for a similar earthquake to occur in the region in the future.

The ancient quake was likely the result of multiple shallow faults in the region rupturing together, resulting in an estimated 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Similar to recent earthquakes in Turkey-Syria, it is possible that twin quakes occurred back-to-back with estimated magnitudes of 7.5 and 7.3. Shallow faults are known to produce more violent and focused shaking compared to other types of earthquakes.

The findings of this study underscore the importance of considering the interconnectedness of shallow faults in the region when developing engineering designs and policies. Currently, regional hazard models do not reflect this possibility, but the research suggests that they should.

To determine the timing of the ancient earthquake, researchers relied on tree rings. Trees add rings around their trunks each year, with the width of the rings influenced by the climate conditions during that time. By matching growth patterns in dead trees with patterns from living trees, researchers were able to establish the exact dates when the earthquake-killed trees died.

The study also benefited from a massive solar storm that occurred between the years 774 and 775, resulting in a spike in radiocarbon. By measuring radiocarbon levels in the rings of the earthquake-killed trees, researchers were able to confirm the timing of the earthquake.

Overall, this study highlights the need for further research and preparedness in the Pacific Northwest region. It is vital to understand the potential risks associated with shallow faults and the interconnectedness between them in order to protect the millions of people who reside in the area.

Šaltiniai:
– University of Arizona. (n.d.). New study reveals history of earthquakes in Puget Lowlands. ScienceDaily. Retrieved from [source]

Note: URLs have been removed from the sources for formatting purposes.

By Mampho Brescia

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Mokslinis instrumentas apie Chandrayaan-3 modulį siunčia pakankamai duomenų būsimam egzoplanetos tyrimui

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

Chandrayaan-3: Vikramo Landerio ir Pragyan Rover viltis blėsta

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

JWST stebėjimai rodo, kad žvaigždžių užterštumas trukdo TRAPPIST-1b egzoplanetos matavimams

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Mokslinis instrumentas apie Chandrayaan-3 modulį siunčia pakankamai duomenų būsimam egzoplanetos tyrimui

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Chandrayaan-3: Vikramo Landerio ir Pragyan Rover viltis blėsta

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

JWST stebėjimai rodo, kad žvaigždžių užterštumas trukdo TRAPPIST-1b egzoplanetos matavimams

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Kitas artimas skambutis: asteroidas 2023 SW6 artėja prie Žemės

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai