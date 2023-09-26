Miesto gyvenimas

Stulbinanti Moonrise Over Hook Lighthouse nuotrauka, įtraukta į astrofotografijos konkurso galutinį sąrašą

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 26, 2023
Photographer Tom O’Hanlon’s remarkable image of a blood red moon rising over Hook Lighthouse has been shortlisted in the Royal Museums Greenwich Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. O’Hanlon, who is based in Offaly, Ireland, captured this breathtaking photo from a distance of 5.3 kilometers at Dunmore East Golf Club.

Now in its 15th year, the competition has received thousands of entries from 64 countries around the world. O’Hanlon’s image, titled “Moonrise Over Hook Head,” is currently on display at the National Maritime Museum in London as part of an exhibition featuring other exceptional shortlisted images.

In addition to being displayed in the exhibition, O’Hanlon’s photo is also featured in the competition’s official book, published by Collins in association with Royal Museums Greenwich. The book is available for purchase exclusively at the museum and online.

Expressing his delight at being shortlisted, O’Hanlon stated, “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized among some of the world’s best astro-photographers. This image required careful planning, and I’m grateful that I was able to capture it exactly as I had envisioned. I’m eagerly looking forward to attending the official launch of the exhibition in London.”

The image showcases the stunning beauty of the moonrise over Hook Lighthouse, bathed in a deep red hue. O’Hanlon’s successful execution of this photograph highlights his skill and dedication to the art of astrophotography.

