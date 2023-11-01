Aukšta superlaidumo kritinė temperatūra trisluoksniuose kupratuose: kilmės išaiškinimas

Researchers in China have made significant progress in understanding the high superconducting critical temperatures (Tc) exhibited by trilayer cuprates. Their study, published in Nature Physics, sheds light on the electronic origins of these high Tc values and provides valuable insights into the mechanisms driving high-temperature superconductivity.

Trilayer cuprates, a class of materials consisting of three layers based on compounds containing copper, have been known to exhibit the highest reported superconducting temperatures under ambient pressure. However, the precise reasons behind this phenomenon have remained elusive until now.

Using high-resolution angle-resolved photoemission (ARPES) measurements, the research team investigated the three-layer cuprate superconductor Bi2223. ARPES is an experimental technique that allows for the direct measurement of various properties, such as energy band structure and Fermi surface, in superconducting materials.

For the first time, the researchers observed the splitting of the Fermi surface into three distinct sheets in Bi2223. This finding provides crucial information about the microscopic processes involved in electron hopping and pairing in these materials. Furthermore, the team discovered a physical phenomenon called Bogoliubov band hybridization, which contributes to the high Tc exhibited by trilayer cuprates.

Importantly, the research findings align with the composite picture theory proposed two decades ago to explain high-temperature superconductivity. This theory suggests that the Tc can be further increased, making it a valuable guide for future efforts in designing and discovering new superconductors with even higher critical temperatures.

The study also highlights Bi2223 as an exceptional system for studying high-temperature superconductivity mechanisms and related physics due to the well-protected inner CuO2 layer, which facilitates the study of intrinsic electronic structures. The research team plans to continue investigating the doping evolution of the electronic structure and superconducting gap in Bi2223.

This breakthrough brings us closer to unraveling the origin of high superconducting critical temperatures in trilayer cuprates and opens up new possibilities for advancing the field of high-temperature superconductivity.

FAQ

What are trilayer cuprates?

Trilayer cuprates are a class of materials characterized by three layers based on compounds containing copper. They are known for exhibiting high superconducting critical temperatures under ambient pressure.

What is high-temperature superconductivity?

High-temperature superconductivity refers to the phenomenon in which certain materials can conduct electricity with zero resistance at temperatures higher than those achievable with conventional superconductors. This property has significant implications for various technological applications.

What is angle-resolved photoemission (ARPES)?

Angle-resolved photoemission (ARPES) is an experimental technique used to study the electronic properties of materials. It involves shining light on a material’s surface and measuring the energy and momentum of the emitted electrons to obtain information about the material’s electronic structure.

What is the composite picture theory?

The composite picture theory is a concept proposed to explain high-temperature superconductivity in certain materials. It suggests that the critical temperature of superconductors can be further increased by understanding and manipulating the composite nature of the materials’ electronic structure.