Spalis 8, 2023
Stulbinantis sąveikaujančių galaktikų vaizdas: Arp 142

Arp 142, a pair of interacting galaxies, was captured in June 2013 and is located 326 million light-years away in the constellation Hydra. The image, recently showcased by the European Space Agency, presents an illusion of a birdlike figure guarding an egg, leaving viewers guessing whether it resembles a hummingbird, a penguin, or a sneaky porpoise creeping onto the beach.

This incredible image of pareidolia, the tendency of humans to see familiar objects or patterns in unrelated objects, is created by the gravitational interaction between the two galaxies. The two galaxies are named NGC 2936 and NGC 2937, with NGC 2936 being a standard spiral galaxy and NGC 2937 a small elliptical galaxy.

When two galaxies come too close to one another, their gravity starts to distort and affect each other. In some cases, the galaxies merge, while in others, they tear each other apart. The larger spiral galaxy, NGC 2936, displays the remnants of its bright core, resembling an “eye” in the bird illusion. However, its spiral arms are now transformed into warped streaks of blue and red within the bird’s body.

This image has gained attention again as scientists use the Hubble Space Telescope to catalog peculiar galaxies. Arp 142 was added to the catalog of peculiar galaxies observed by the Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys as part of the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies. Originally published in 1966 by American astronomer Halton Arp, this catalog consists of galaxies that are interacting and merging.

The image of Arp 142 was captured using a combination of visible and infrared light by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. This camera was installed in 2009 during the final servicing mission of the space shuttle Atlantis, and the Hubble Space Telescope has not been visited since then.

Sources: ESA, NASA

By Gabrielius Botha

